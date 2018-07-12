Golf Clubs Stolen at the Muni

A Salina man had his golf bag and clubs stolen from a golf course in east Salina on Tuesday.

According to Police Sgt. Jim Feldman, 53-year-old Darren Fishel of Salina had stored his golf clubs in an unlocked storage building at the Municipal Golf Course at 2500 E. Crawford. Fishel estimates that the theft would have occurred between Friday, July 6 and Tuesday at 3:50 p.m.

Feldman says that the stolen clubs were a mix of PING, Callaway and TaylorMade. The value of which is $1,660.

There are no known suspects.