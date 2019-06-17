Salina, KS

A Golden Opportunity

Sarah ReppJune 17, 2019

A Salina man’s 2010 Ford F-150 was stolen from the Lowe’s parking lot on S. 9th St.

Salina Police Captian Paul Forrester told KSAL News: Around 1:30 PM on the 16th a Salina man left his windows down, the doors unlocked, and the keys to his Ford F-150 in the center console. When he returned to where his vehicle was formerly parked, he discovered it had been stolen.

Later, Dickenson county officers found the truck in a parking lot. The engine was still running and the door was left open. Morty Ricky a 43 year old, was taken into custody and is being charged with possession of stolen property and interference. He will also be facing charges in Saline county.

