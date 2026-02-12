Gold Helmet Fire Department

A Kansas fire department has been officially recognized as a “Gold Helmet Department” by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

According to the City of Hays, the distinction for the Hays Fire Department acknowledges the department’s successful effort to enroll more than 50 percent of its active firefighters in the National Firefighter Registry (NFR) for Cancer, the largest effort ever undertaken to understand and reduce the risk of cancer among U.S. firefighters.

The Gold Helmet challenge is a national initiative designed to encourage fire departments to participate in critical medical research.

By achieving high participation rates, the Hays Fire Department is contributing directly to a dataset that will help researchers identify trends, risk factors, and potential safety measures to protect the next generation of first responders.

Firefighters are exposed to a complex mixture of combustion byproducts, many of which are known or suspected carcinogens.

According to NIOSH, previous studies have indicated that firefighters face a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths compared to the general population.

The NFR aims to address gaps in this research by collecting voluntary data from a diverse range of firefighters across the country.

“The health and safety of our personnel is a priority that extends far beyond the emergency scene,” said Hays Fire Department Chief Ryan Hagans. “We know that the risks of this profession include long-term health challenges. By participating in the National Firefighter Registry, our crew members are not only taking ownership of their own health but are also providing the data necessary to make this job safer for firefighters across the nation in the years to come.”

To earn the Gold Helmet designation, a department must confirm that at least 50 percent of its active workforce has completed the enrollment questionnaire.

The Hays Fire Department emphasized education and voluntary participation to reach this milestone.

The collected data will be used to investigate the link between firefighting and cancer, with the ultimate goal of developing better decontamination protocols, safety equipment, and medical screening guidelines.

The NFR is open to all U.S. firefighters, regardless of their status as paid or volunteer, active or retired, and regardless of their health history.

“Achieving Gold Helmet status is a reflection of the dedication our team has to one another,” Hagans said. “It demonstrates that the Hays Fire Department is willing to lead by example. We are proud to join a select group of departments that have taken this concrete step toward better occupational health outcomes.”

For more information on the National Firefighter Registry for Cancer, visit https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/firefighters/registry/index.html