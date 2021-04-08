Go Blue For Child Abuse

In the last 12 months, there were 868 reports of child abuse or neglect investigated in Saline County. Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, Inc. (CAPS) wants to bring awareness to the issue of child abuse and neglect throughout April for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

CAPS presents numerous opportunities for the month of April for advocates to engage in. According to the organization, by supporting CAPS, you are supporting child abuse prevention efforts and education.

Wearing royal blue isn’t just for opening day for the Kansas City Royals – it is also a sign of support for Child Abuse Prevention. CAPS is inviting businesses to raise funds by encouraging employees to wear denim for a $5 donation. To participate, contact CAPS at 785-825-4493 for stickers and display materials. Then, post photos of your employees showing off their blue with the hashtags #CAPMonth, #PassthePinwheel or tag @capsofsalina.

Pinwheels are the national symbol for Child Abuse Prevention. A pinwheel garden is making its way through the neighborhoods, and you can help plant these symbols for the “Pinwheels for Prevention Challenge.” Call CAPS to commit a $25 donation to pass the pinwheels from your family to another who would like to spread awareness about child abuse prevention. Make sure to post pictures and tag CAPS with the hashtags #PassThePinwheel, #CAPMonth, or tag @capsofsalina on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Additionally, families can participate in the Pinwheels for Prevention Parade by going to capsofsalina.org to print off the pinwheel coloring page. Color the pinwheel (or color many!) and put them in your street-facing windows. Then take a picture for Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Tag CAPS with @capsofsalina and the hashtags #CAPMonth and #Pinwheels4Prevention and you will be entered in a drawing to win a $50 Silver Certificate to spend at any Salina Area Chamber of Commerce member business for a family outing! One entry per social media account. Enjoy the beauty of spring while showing you believe every child should have a place to be safe, healthy and strong.

Target has chosen CAPS to receive donations through their new Guest-Directed Giving Program. Just go to the Circle app or target.com/circle to log in to your account. Select Circle to see how many votes you already have to give! Vote for CAPS from 4/1 – 6/30 to make your local purchases improve children’s lives and strengthen families through education, advocacy and support.