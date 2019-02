Salina Police are investigating a case of vandalism after someone shattered a glass door on a downtown business.

Police say sometime Monday evening around 10:37pm, someone used an unknown object to break the glass on a door at Chapman Design located at 1212 S. Santa Fe.

A phone call from an eyewitness described the a person who was in the area as about 5-foot-4-inches tall, dressed in black carrying a black bag. There was no sign of entry into the business.

The door is valued at $1,000.