Gilley’s Opening Kansas Location

The former location of a Kansas greyhound racing facility is being reborn as a casino / country themed saloon and dance hall. Get ready to kick up your boots, Gilley’s will open later this year at the former Wichita Greyhound Park off Interstate 135 at Park City.

According to the venue, the legendary Gilley’s name is synonymous with honky-tonk nightlife, and mechanical bulls. It will blend the grit of Park City’s heritage with show-stopping energy, setting a new standard for entertainment hospitality in the region.

The live entertainment destination will feature state-of-the-art technology and innovation that elevates every part of the guest experience.

“I have been a personal friend of Mickey Gilley and family since the early 1990s, and it led me to bring the Gilley’s experience to Las Vegas,” said Phil Ruffin, Owner. “Now, with his wife Cindy Gilley leading the company, I’m bringing the iconic brand to Park City, Kansas—guaranteed to be the best entertainment destination in the region.”

“We are fortunate that Gilley’s is calling Park City home,” said Mayor John Lehnherr of Park City. “Here, there are equal parts of people going out of Park City each day, as there are people coming into the city. Gilley’s will be a place where everyone will feel welcome and find their spot.”

All Under One Roof

The action starts on a state-of-the-art gaming floor and continues at the first-class racebook. Sports fans can catch every game, every play, every day at Golden Circle sports bar; or visit Hi Score, an area that delivers nostalgic fun with arcade classics, golf simulators, bowling, and more. Live entertainment takes center stage at Gilley’s Saloon & Dance Hall and spills out onto a sprawling, open-air venue built for music festivals, rodeos and events under the stars.

The full 2026 entertainment lineup, including concerts, community celebrations and the launch of the pickleball venue will be announced soon.

Gilley’s is also firing up a culinary experience unlike any other. From the slow-smoked flavors with Gilley’s BBQ to “the best game watching” fare at the sports bar, the food takes center stage alongside all this entertainment destination offers.

“This is a full-blown destination,” added Tim Merrill, Gilley’s General Manager. “Whether you’re chasing jackpots, dancing the night away, or just kicking back with great BBQ and a cold one—this is the place for you.”

Located approximately 10 miles north of Wichita at 1500 E. 77th Street North Park City, KS, Gilley’s Dance Hall and Saloon is easily accessible from Interstates 235 and 135.

