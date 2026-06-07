Salina Pride Fest Celebrates Record Attendance

Salina Pride Fest 2026 at The Temple brought together residents and visitors from across the region for a weekend of celebration, connection, and community, marking the event’s highest attendance to date.

According to organizers, the festivities began Friday evening with a Drag Show fundraiser that welcomed more than 125 attendees. The event raised over $1,000 in support of the Smoky Hill Equality Coalition and its ongoing efforts to foster inclusion, advocacy, and education throughout the community.

Saturday’s Pride Fest transformed the venue into a vibrant gathering space filled with color, creativity, and a spirit of belonging. More than 30 vendors participated in the event, offering a variety of goods, resources, and opportunities for engagement. Strong attendance throughout the day reflected the growing support for Pride celebrations in Salina and the surrounding region.

According to the Smoky Hill Equality Coalition, the festival featured several meaningful and family-friendly activities, including a welcome ceremony highlighted by a butterfly release and the planting of roses, symbolizing hope, remembrance, and growth. Guests also enjoyed a puppet show and crafts. An interactive string art project invited festivalgoers of all ages to contribute their own piece to a collaborative work of art, representing the strength and beauty found in community connections.

“Salina Pride Fest continues to grow because of the incredible dedication of volunteers, supporters, vendors, performers, and attendees who believe in creating a welcoming space for everyone,” said representatives of the Smoky Hill Equality Coalition. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support shown this year and proud to provide an event that celebrates love, authenticity, and community.”

Organizers attribute the success of Salina Pride Fest 2026 to the commitment and hard work of the Smoky Hill Equality Coalition, along with the many volunteers and supporters who helped make the weekend possible. Together, they created an event that welcomed people from all walks of life and from communities throughout the region to celebrate diversity, acceptance, and joy.