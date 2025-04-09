Gifted Artist to Deliver a Poetry Reading in Salina

Salina’s annual Poetry Series will feature a Kansas City, MO poet and artist who is known to execute complex/layer filled, passionate delivery and writing.

According to the City of Salina, Cydnée Reese aka “Wanderer” will deliver a reading at Red Fern Booksellers (106 S Santa Fe Ave.) for the The 41st Salina Spring Poetry Series on Tuesday, April 15th. Wanderer was selected by the curator and Kansas Poet Laureate, Traci Brimhall who also chose poets with a broad range of perspectives that will share their work in Salina this month.

Wanderer is a multi-hyphenate artist and philanthropist whose work spans music, poetry, film and social impact. She authored “Ebony Blankets: A Collection of Poems by the Artist Called Wanderer” and edited Joyce Lee’s “Dancing in the Presence of Men: A Book of Love & Lovers.” Her children’s book “A Lot of Miles,” is used in public schools as a tool to enhance literacy and introduce empathy.

Wanderer has won poetry slams nationwide, including at the renowned Nuyorican Poets Café in New York. As singer-songwriter “Cydnée Alyxzan,” she has collaborated internationally with artists from six countries and is a two-time International Songwriting Competition semi-finalist.

The reading will begin at 7:00 pm at Red Fern Booksellers on 106 S. Santa Fe Ave. Admission will be $5 at the door and free for students with a valid ID.

To learn more about Wanderer, visit https://www.wandererspeaks.com/

Photo from https://www.wandererspeaks.com/