Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Friday

Flags will fly at half-staff across Kansas Friday to honor all of the first responders and victims of the September 11th terror attacks.

Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags throughout the State of Kansas be lowered to half-staff from sunup to sundown on Friday, September 11, 2026, to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“Twenty-five years after the unthinkable tragedy that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans and injured thousands more, we uphold our commitment to remembering those whose lives were permanently altered by a horrific terrorist attack,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

“We will never forget the bravery demonstrated that day by so many, including our nation’s first responders, who saved countless lives despite losing more than 400 of their own. Their sacrifice and service will never be forgotten.”