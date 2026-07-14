Get Patriotic for Street Fair Parade

It is time to design a great parade float for the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair. This one‐day event of fun celebrates the history and heritage of the Smoky Hills region.

Organizers invite everyone to participate by entering the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair parade. Get patriotic with an “America’s 250th Old West Style” theme parade float.

Entries are due August 28. There is no entry fee. Fill out an application online or download it at smokyhillmuseum.org under Street Fair. To have an application mailed to you, email [email protected], or call Rosa De La Cruz at 785-833-8021.

On September 26, the parade entry sign‐in will begin at 9:00 a.m. Participants must be signed in and in place by 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

The parade route will be on Santa Fe Avenue, between Elm Street and South Street. An information packet will be sent to everyone who enters by the deadline.

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Photo by Meg on Unsplash