Burglars Target Salina Smoke Shop

Police are investigating a burglary and theft from a Salina smoke shop.

According to Salina Police, on Monday at about 9:20 AM, employees of VIP Smoke Shop, 2018 S. 9th, reported a burglary. After arriving at work they observed numerous items scattered across the floor and determined a burglary had occurred.

Forced entry was located at the rear of the business. The business reported a variety of vapes, tobacco products, and pipes stolen from the business.

They estimated just over $9,000 worth of items were stolen. Numerous items were later located outside, several businesses away. Approximately $6,000 in items were recovered.

The case is still under investigation.