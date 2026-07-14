Trainer Leaves Lasting Impact

As intern trainer Joe Finder prepares to leave the YMCA at the end of this month to begin the next chapter of his professional journey, members and staff are reflecting on the remarkable impact he has made during his time with the organization. Though his role at the YMCA may have been temporary, the connections he formed with members have created lasting memories and meaningful life changes.

According to the Y, throughout his internship, Finder became known for his energetic personality, dedication to helping others, and leadership in organizing the YMCA’s Corporate Cup events. More importantly, he developed strong relationships with the members he served through personal training, often becoming a source of encouragement and motivation far beyond the gym floor. One member whose story highlights Finder’s impact is Mark Lavoie.

Mark and Joe first met when Mark was seeking help with mobility challenges and ongoing pain. He recalls walking with a noticeable limp and experiencing discomfort during everyday activities. Through consistent training and support from Finder, he gradually improved his strength, movement, and confidence.

Today, Lavoie says he is pain-free and able to exercise without limitations. But for Lavoie, the results were about more than physical improvement.

From their first sessions together, he and Finder developed an immediate connection. Their shared enthusiasm, humor, and high-energy personalities transformed a trainer-client relationship into a genuine friendship.

When Lavoie learned that Finder would be leaving the YMCA, he wanted to find a way to express his gratitude. His gift was simple but meaningful, a T-shirt bearing the words “Best Friend + Trainer.”

The shirt captures what many YMCA members have experienced during Finder’s time with the organization, a trainer who not only helped people achieve their goals but also built authentic relationships that made members feel valued and supported. Even after Joe leaves the Y, the friendship he and Mark built will continue for years to come.

“Joe’s impact extends far beyond exercise programs and fitness plans,” said Ellen Hogeland, Sr. Programs Director at the YMCA. “He has helped create a welcoming environment where people feel encouraged, connected, and capable of achieving things they may not have thought possible.”

Stories like Lavoie’s reflect the YMCA’s broader mission of strengthening communities by helping individuals improve their health, build confidence, and foster meaningful relationships.

As Finder prepares for his next opportunity, the YMCA community wishes him continued success and thanks him for the energy, compassion, and commitment he brought to every member interaction.

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Photo via Salina Family YMCA