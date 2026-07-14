“Accessibility Champion” to be Honored

An instructor at Salina Regional Health Center is being honored as an “Accessibility Champion”.

Independent Connection is recognizing Ardis Bryan, the instructor of Project SEARCH at Salina Regional Health Center, as the 2026 “Accessibility Champion”. She is being honored for her long-term commitment to expanding employment skills and opportunities for youth with disabilities.

According to Independent Connection the “Accessibility Champion” was created to honor a person or organization who is making considerable contributions and who displays dedication to making North Central Kansas communities accessibility-friendly and welcoming.

During her 36-year career in education, including 16 years at Project SEARCH, Ardis helped create an innovative internship program that prepares youth with disabilities for competitive integrated employment. Together with the Project SEARCH team, she has led a learner-centered approach that matches training opportunities to each participants’ strengths, interests and goals. She also helps participants connect with community resources, build confidence, and develop self-advocacy skills to support their long-term independence.

Her contributions are reflected not only in the achievements of the participants she has supported, but also in the growing recognition among employers of the value an inclusive workforce brings. Working alongside the Project SEARCH team, she continues to help open doors for young people, creating opportunities that support their independence and leave a lasting impact.

Community members are invited to attend Independent Connection’s celebration of the 36th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The celebration will take place on Monday, July 27th from 1:00pm-2:30pm at the Smoky Hill Museum lobby in Salina. Ardis will be honored as the 2026 Accessibility Champion during the celebration.

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Photo via Central Kansas Cooperative In Education