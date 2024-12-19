Georgetown Santas to Return This Weekend

The Georgetown Santas will return for their annual event on Georgetown Road in Salina this weekend. This year’s event marks the 26th year of spreading Christmas cheer.
The group tells KSAL News on December 21st – 23rd, 6:30pm – 9:00pm each night, the Santas and their elves will give out candy and freshly-popped popcorn to passersby.
The tradition began back in 1998, when Jack Schmiedeler moved to Georgetown Road. He noticed a lot of traffic at Christmas from sightseers looking at the lights. He bought a Santa suit, stood outside, waved and gave away candy.
Santas this year include:
- Jack Schmeideler
- Paul McDaniel
- Pete Martin
- Mike Chaput
- Mel Augustine
- Brian Berner
- Jay Caldwell
- Kevin Bernhardt
- Steve Sperling
- Doug Evans
- Marvin Timmons
- Brian Charles
Elves include:
- Justin Martin
- Larry Thompson
- John Miller
- Zach Schreiber
- Jake Meyer
The Georgetown Santas eagerly anticipate this annual event, relishing the opportunity to spread some holiday cheer throughout the community. Over three nights of operation, they greet thousands of visitors.
More information can be found at georgetownsantas.com and our Facebook page facebook.com/georgetownsantas , including information on how people can help.