Georgetown Santas Ready to Return

In a week the Georgetown Santas will return for their annual event on Georgetown Road, marking their 27th year of operation.
On December 21st – 23rd, 6:30pm – 9:00pm each night, the Santas and their elves will give out candy and freshly-popped popcorn to passersby.
This even is open to all, and is free. Donations are encouraged to help offset operating expenses.
The tradition began back in 1998, when Jack Schmiedeler moved to Georgetown Road. He noticed a lot of traffic at Christmas from sightseers looking at the lights. He bought a Santa suit, stood outside, waved and gave away candy.
The group tells KSAL News community continues to show a desire for this annual tradition as they have fueled the operation to allow the Santas to operate entirely off of donations from the community for the last 20+ years.
Year after year the Santas have continued to receive enough in donations to cover the associated costs of supporting the event for the following year, namely the costs associated with procuring all of the candy and popcorn supplies.
Santas this year include:
- Jack Schmeideler
- Paul McDaniel
- Pete Martin
- Mel Augustine
- Brian Berner
- Jay Caldwell
- Kevin Bernhardt
- Steve Sperling
Elves this year include:
- Justin Martin
- Larry Thompson
- John Miller
- Zach Schreiber
- Joe Becker
The Georgetown Santas anticipate this annual event, relishing the opportunity to spread some holiday cheer throughout the community. Over three nights of operation, they greet thousands of visitors.
_ _ _