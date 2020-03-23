Garrett Named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Finalist

ATLANTA – Kansas junior Marcus Garrett has been named one of four finalists for the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday.

Joining Garrett as finalists are Ashton Hagans (Kentucky), Tre Jones (Duke) and Mark Vital (Baylor). The finalists were chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s board of selectors, comprised of leading journalists from around the country, who based their selections on outstanding on-court defensive performances during the 2019-20 regular college basketball season. The winners are scheduled to be announced on April 1, and each winner will be honored with a ceremony at a later date.

Garrett led the Big 12 in assists (4.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7). The junior guard from Dallas also ranked among the Big 12 leaders in steals (fifth at 1.8). Garrett averaged 4.5 deflections per game this season, including 6.9 in his last nine outings for No. 1 Kansas. For the season, Garrett averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He was the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, USBWA All-District VI, All-Big 12 Second Team (AP) and a unanimous Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection.

This is the third year of the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. West Virginia’s Jevon Carter was the first recipient in 2018 and Matisse Thybulle of Washington was last year’s honoree.