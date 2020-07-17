Garrett, Kavanagh Reunite for Kansas Shrine Bowl

For the last four seasons, Ty Garrett and Jackson Kavanagh were rivals on the football field. Garrett starred as a reliable wide receiver for the Salina South Cougars. Kavanagh did all the passing at Salina Central, serving as the Mustangs’ starting quarterback for two years.

Now, the two wear the same uniform.

The dynamic duo from Salina is set to play for the West squad in the 47th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl. The all-star game and fundraiser for Shriners Hospitals for Children takes place Saturday at 7 pm in Topeka at Hummer Sports Complex.

Following the event, Garrett and Kavanagh prepare to step on the campus of Washburn University and play for the Ichabods in the fall. Garrett graduated from South with the school single-season record of 54 catches and the career mark of 142. Kavanagh battled injuries in 2019, but still completed 60% of his passes for 1,337 yards and 13 touchdowns.

On 1150 KSAL’s In The Zone, Kavanagh and Garrett shared their experiences of the past week, gearing up for the game Saturday.