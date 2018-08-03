Salina, KS

Garden City Football Player Dies

KSAL StaffAugust 3, 2018

A freshman football player at Garden City Community College died this week after  participating in the team’s first day of practice.

The Garden City Telegram reports 19-year-old Braeden Bradforth was found “medically distressed” by a teammate in his dorm room Wednesday evening. The team had went through condition drills several hours earlier.

The teammate contacted head football coach Jeff Sims who asked a certified trainer for help. The trainer called an ambulance a short time later.

Bradford was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead approximately two hours later.

Bradford was a defensive lineman from New Jersey and played his senior season of high school football in 2017.

A cause of death has yet to be determined. The Telegram reports that an emergency room physician said Bradforth suffered from an existing medical issue, possibly unknown to him.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Bradforth’s family.

