Garage Fire Destroys SUV, Jukeboxes

KSAL StaffOctober 28, 2019

A garage burns to the ground in Brookville over the weekend.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, Firefighters from Rural Fire District #3 were sent to 302 W. Anderson Street around 10:30pm Saturday night after a detached garage at the residence was engulfed in flames.

Deputies say no one was injured in the blaze but a 1999 Chevy Tahoe was destroyed along with two jukeboxes plus a TV and stereo. Owner, Beverly Francis told investigators that they had used a space heater inside the structure that day but were certain it had been turned off.

Total loss and damage is estimated at $28,000.

Photos courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

