Family Hopes to Get Urn Back

A family is hoping to get back something precious to them which was stolen in a burglary, the ash remains of a loved one.

The family tells KSAL News a pink urn with roses on it was among items stolen. Inside the urn was the ashes of a loved one.

The burglary and theft happened back on Monday, July 27th, in the 500 block of S. 12th, Salina.

According to Salina Police, the homeowner advised he had arrived and upon entering he noticed several glass items broken in the residence. The homeowner was able to say a DVD player, several diecast metal cars and several bar style mirrors were missing. The urn and ashes were also gone.

The burglary was believed to have taken place over several days.

A neighbor reported seeing a black male, approximately 50 to 60 years old, flee the area as the homeowner arrived. Surveillance cameras in the area captured a possible suspect around the time of the burglary.

The family says they had planned to bury the ashes at a family plot at a cemetery in Belleville. They are offering a $200 reward for the return of the urn and ashes, with no questions asked.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-19691.

You may receive a Crime Stoppers cash reward of up to $1,000.