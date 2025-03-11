Garage Fire Destroys Over $15,000 of Materials

A garage fire results in a loss of over $15,000 of materials.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News on Monday, March 10th a residence on 6644 E. Campbell was caught on fire. Deputies and the Rural Fire Department upon arrival discovered a tree, patches of grass, assorted vehicle parts and a detached garage was ignited.

The Rural Fire Department #5 was able to distinguish the fire. It was believed an extension cord running from the garage to the tree caused the fire.

Damage also included lawn mowers and motorcycles. Total loss of damage was estimated at $18,000.

There was no reported injuries.

——

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office