Garage Fire Causes Extensive Damage

Jeremy BohnJuly 18, 2018

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a garage fire in Smolan on Tuesday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the fire in the garage started after 9 a.m. at 101 S. 3rd St. in Smolan.

Rural Fire Districts No. 2 and 6 responded, extinguished the blaze and kept it from spreading to nearby buidings.

Soldan says that the fire is believed to have been started by an electrical cord from a fan which was plugged in.

The garage, owned by 71-year-old Linda Sutor, sustained extensive damage, however, none of the nearby buildings had any damage. Sutor was not home when the blaze started.

Soldan says that the garage housed several cats and none survived.

Authorities are unsure of how much damage was caused.

