Gaming Machine Thieves Hit Downtown Bar

Salina Police are investigating a burglary at a downtown bar in which gaming machines were targeted.

Police say at about 11:30 AM Wednesday officers responded to the Voo bar at 249 N. Santa Fe. Employees arrived to open the business when they discovered the business had been burglarized.

Forced entry was gained at the back of the building. Once in the business, the suspect pried open several gaming machines in the business stealing cash from the machines. Also taken from the business was a lap top computer.

Total loss was estimated at approximately $2000, and damage was estimated at over $5000.

The investigation is on-going.