Game Times Set for Remainder of K-State’s Big 12 Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Game times and television designations for the remainder of Kansas State’s Big 12 men’s basketball schedule have been set, including the upcoming home game with TCU on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The Wildcats and Horned Frogs will tip at 1 p.m., CT on ESPNU, which will be the start of 16 scheduled conference games in January and February. K-State opened Big 12 play in mid-December by splitting games on the road at Iowa State and at home with No. 2/2 Baylor. The games were the earliest ever played in conference play.

Other home game times announced included Oklahoma State tipping at 5 p.m., CT on Saturday, January 9 on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, Iowa State at 6 p.m., CT on Wednesday, January 13 on ESPNU, West Virginia at either 1 or 3 p.m., CT on Saturday, January 23 on ESPN2 or ESPNU, Texas Tech at 3 p.m., CT on Saturday, February 6 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Texas at 7 p.m., CT on Tuesday, February 9 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Kansas at 8 p.m., CT on Tuesday, February 16 on ESPN or ESPN2 and Oklahoma at 8 p.m., CT on Tuesday, February 23 on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The time for the home game with Texas A&M in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, January 30 will be released at a later date.

The Wildcats will play their first road game in the new year at Texas Tech at 6 p.m., CT on Tuesday, January 5 on ESPN2 or ESPNU. It will be followed by road games at Texas at 7 p.m., CT on Saturday, January 16 on the Longhorn Network, Oklahoma at 5:30 p.m., CT on Tuesday, January 19 on FOX Sports Oklahoma, Baylor at 8 p.m., CT on Wednesday, January 27 on ESPN2, Kansas at 7 p.m., CT on Tuesday, February 2 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Oklahoma State at 11 a.m., CT on Saturday, February 13 on ESPNU, TCU at 4 p.m., CT on Saturday, February 20 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and West Virginia at 3 p.m., CT on Saturday, February 27 on ESPN2.

K-State Athletics announced in early December that it was opening Bramlage Coliseum to approximately 15 percent capacity for men’s and women’s basketball games this week.

No single-game tickets will be available for men’s games.

The Wildcats (4-5, 1-1 Big 12) are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, December 29 when they host Omaha (2-7) at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.