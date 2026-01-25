Game Show Road Show Coming to Salina

A high-energy night of laughs, competition, and audience participation is coming to Tony’s Pizza Events Center as The Game Show Road Show takes the stage in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall on Friday, February 20, 2026.

Hosted by Dave Lewis, an inductee of the Kansas Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame and former KSAL radio personality, The Game Show Road Show is a live, interactive entertainment experience designed to engage audiences of all ages.

According to the venue, Lewis is a Dickinson County native who brings years of broadcast and live entertainment experience to the stage.

The centerpiece of the Game Show Road Show is Fabulous Feud, a live game inspired by the classic television favorite. Contestants will face off answering humorous and thought-provoking survey questions that generate both laughter and excitement.

In addition to the game show competition, the Game Show Road Show will also feature stand-up comedy and live trivia, creating a full night of entertainment.

The Game Show Road Show will run from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:00 PM. General admission tickets are $24.

Guests who want to take the experience to the next level may register as a team of five for a chance to compete on stage. Team registration is $120 per team and requires a team name. A limited number of teams will be randomly selected to participate during the show.

The team registration link will be available on Tony’s Pizza Events Center website and shared through their official social media channels.

Audience members who do not register as part of a team will still have opportunities to participate on stage throughout the night and win prizes.

For ticket information and additional event details, guests are encouraged to contact the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office in-person or call 785-826-7200.