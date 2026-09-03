Game Day Traffic Backups Expected

The Kansas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to anticipate delays on I-70 and U.S. 77 in Geary County during periods of heavy travel, especially on weekends of Kansas State University home football games in nearby Manhattan.

K-State’s first three football games will be at home starting this Saturday, Sept. 5.

According to the agency, two different project areas could have an impact on travel. Traffic delays should be expected on I-70 as work continues on the K-18/I-70 interchange as well as on U.S. 77 for the concrete patching and bridge repair taking place south of I-70.

Eastbound I-70 motorists: Lane reductions are in place on eastbound I-70 between Henry Drive (Exit 301) and K-18 (Exit 303). Be prepared for possible traffic back-ups on I-70.

Northbound U.S. 77 motorists: A 1-mile section of U.S. 77 just south of I-70 will have lane reductions, and temporary traffic signals will direct one-lane traffic around bridge construction. Be prepared for possible back-ups on U.S. 77.

Motorists are advised to leave early, if possible, and allow extra travel time or use alternate routes.

KDOT urges motorists to stay alert, follow posted signs and refrain from hand-held mobile device use in all active work zones.