September First Friday to Take Over Downtown

The September edition of First Friday will take over downtown Salina this Friday, and it will be hot, figuratively and literally.

First Friday goes live this Friday from 5 – 9. There will be live music outside, shops open late, local art on display, and all the downtown vibes you love.

There will be artist receptions at several locations, and many businesses will stay open late.

Artist receptions and art experiences are planned at the following locations:

Greater Salina Community Foundation 4-6 PM

Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat 5-7 PM

Sunflower Follies at Prairieland Market 5-7 PM

Red Fern Booksellers 5:30-7:30 PM

Salina Art Center – explore the latest exhibit

Shop local and late at the following businesses:

Flipping Fabulous

The Market Shop Gifts & Home Accents

Peachy Cheeks Collective

Red Fern Booksellers

Familia Toys

Blushe Boutique

Rainbow Bricks

Salina Art Center

Red Fern Booksellers will also have live music and Canyon Cocktails. Art. Music. Shopping. Drinks. Downtown fun.

On stage in Campbell Plaza Fire & Ash will perform from 7 – 9.

On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.