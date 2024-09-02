Gala to Raise Childhood Cancer Fighting Funds

A premiere fund raising event is planned for later this month to benefit an organization which helps those dealing with childhood cancer.

According to the Love, Chloe Foundation, the Gold Ribbon Golf & Gala in its 7th year continues to grow and attract participants eager to support childhood cancer families.

According to the organization, the festivities begin with a 4-person golf scramble tournament at the Salina Municipal Golf Course on Friday, September 20. With two tee times available at 8am and 1pm, the tournament typically sells out quickly. Participants can look forward to a fun-filled day with food, drinks, games, and raffles. The registration fee is $400 per team, and teams can secure their spots at www.lovechloegolf.org until the event is full.

The celebration continues with the gala on Saturday, September 28, at Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Doors open at 5:30pm for an elegant evening featuring a 1920’s theme. Attendees will enjoy a delectable dinner and appetizers, along with drinks, raffles, a whiskey pull, silent and live auctions, and inspiring guest speakers. The gala is a special opportunity to honor childhood cancer heroes and share their stories. Tickets are $75 each or $600 for a table of 8. Visit www.lovechloegala.org to purchase tickets.

This event not only offers a chance to contribute to a meaningful cause but also promises an engaging and memorable experience.

The Love, Chloe Foundation is an incredible resource for Kansas families facing childhood cancer. Through their Monkey in My Chair program, they offer essential support to children and families across the United States, helping to maintain school connections for kids who are away due to treatment.

In addition to these kits, Love, Chloe provides financial grants of up to $1,500, gas cards valued at $250, and Warrior Wagons. These wagons are packed with a variety of travel-friendly necessities and comfort items, including snacks, activities, blankets, toys, and restaurant gift cards. Each wagon, worth around $1,500, also includes a $500 VISA gift card for parents, ensuring they have some financial relief during this challenging time. Once emptied, the wagons can be repurposed for transporting luggage or even the child to and from the hospital, adding a practical benefit to their support.