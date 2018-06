Flags are half-staff around the state and the law enforcement community gathered to pay their respects to two fallen Wyandotte County deputies.

A joint funeral for deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King was held at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, this morning at 9:00 a.m.

Deputies Rohrer and King died when an inmate allegedly got a hold of one of the deputy’s guns and shot them last Friday.

Charges have yet to be filed in the case.

Story from: Metro Source