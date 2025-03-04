Funding Will Help Repair/Rehab Project

A $300,000 state grant via the Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program will provide a portion of the funding for the City of Salina’s City’s Neighborhood Repair and Rehabilitation Program, which started in early 2024.

Last week the Kansas Department of Commerce announced Salina will receive $300,000 and provide a $20,000 match to support needed structural repairs for 12-14 homeowners who could not otherwise afford to make them.

According to the City, the funding provided allows for expansion of pool of applicants. Through the program, rental properties may apply for rehabilitation funding, whereas the previous funding only allowed for owner-occupied homes.

The program focuses on a 10-block area, with State Street to the north, Ninth Street to the east, South Street to the south, and Broadway to the west. The program strives to make improvements to the structural integrity of homes within this area. With these funds the City expects to assist around 12 homes.

Applications are expected to begin this spring. Additional communication will be sent once applications are open.

Applicants who have applied for a Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) grant may reapply if the property is within the target area to see if eligible for the new funding obtained through the program.

_ _ _

More information is available at: https://www.salina-ks.gov/homerehabgrants.