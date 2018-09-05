Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Heavy Rain

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 66 °

Fund to Help Wounded Deputies

Todd PittengerSeptember 5, 2018

A fund has been established to help Jewell County sheriff deputies who were shot on duty last week.

A couple of deputies were shot last week on Tuesday when  a 40-year-old man went into the sheriff’s office in Mankato, asked to see a deputy and then opened fire. The man later shot and killed himself after leading law enforcement on a chase into Ottawa County.

According to the Jewel County Sheriff’s Office, both deputies will make a “long but full recovery”.

The agency says an account has been established to help cover expenses. Donations can be sent to the State Exchange Bank in Mankato.

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Police Seek Squatters

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone clogged a sink and turned on...

September 5, 2018 Comments

Salina School Mourning Student Deat...

Top News

September 5, 2018

Three Big Monday Appearances Highli...

Sports News

September 5, 2018

Four ESPN Big Mondays No Surprise a...

Sports News

September 5, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Police Seek Squatters
September 5, 2018Comments
Gov. Colyer Issues Disast...
September 5, 2018Comments
Four Most Wanted Arrests
September 4, 2018Comments
Bill Graves Endorses Demo...
September 4, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH