Fund to Help Wounded Deputies

A fund has been established to help Jewell County sheriff deputies who were shot on duty last week.

A couple of deputies were shot last week on Tuesday when a 40-year-old man went into the sheriff’s office in Mankato, asked to see a deputy and then opened fire. The man later shot and killed himself after leading law enforcement on a chase into Ottawa County.

According to the Jewel County Sheriff’s Office, both deputies will make a “long but full recovery”.

The agency says an account has been established to help cover expenses. Donations can be sent to the State Exchange Bank in Mankato.