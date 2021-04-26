Fund to Help Crash Victim

A fund has been established to help a Salina man who was badly injured in a motorcycle crash.

A Go Fund Me account has been established to help 25-year-old Brice Grizzle who suffered severe injuries when a motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck at the corner of Broadway and Cloud on Sunday evening.

Grizzle has injuries including a fractured skull, two different brain bleeds, and a possible fractured L-1.

Grizzle has a girlfriend and two small children. He does not have medical insurance. Any donations are appreciated.