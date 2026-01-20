Fund Established to Help Students

A fund has been established to help a couple of Kansas Wesleyan University students who recently lost almost everything in a fire.

Jaidyn Adams and Aidan Henderson, both 20-year-old students at KWU, are rebuilding their lives after the fire last week left them with nearly nothing. The fire broke out on Wednesday, January 14th at the Ridge Apartment complex. While no one was injured and all pets escaped safely, the blaze destroyed their furniture and essentials.

Friends are now rallying support to help the students replace basic necessities and begin again. The fire not only destroyed their furniture and essentials, but also took away the sense of security and comfort they had worked so hard to create.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the couple, who balance college, work, and caring for their dog and two bunnies.