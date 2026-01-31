Fund Established to Help Family

A fund has been established to help a Dickinson County family who lost their two-year-old son in a fire that destroyed their home.
On January 26th at approximately 5:48 in the evening,, first responders were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1500 block of 1400 Avenue in rural Dickinson County. The residence was fully engulfed when firefighters and deputies arrived.
Upon arrival Deputies were advised a two-year-old male was unaccounted for and may be inside the residence. After the fire was brought under control by firefighters, the two-year-old male victim was located deceased inside of the residence.
Family and friends are now rallying to help the family rebuild their lives, and a GoFundme account has been established. It reads:
“On the evening of January 26, 2026 James and Autumn experienced a devastating house fire that changed their lives forever. In addition to losing their home and all of their belongings, James and Josiah(Jojo) are receiving medical treatment. The youngest son Elijah (2) perished in the fire. The heartbreak and loss is unimaginable and the days and weeks ahead will be very difficult. As they face this difficult time, please consider donating. Every dollar will make a difference as they navigate through immediate expenses and funeral expenses. Your support means more than words can express and your kindness will help James and Autumn know they are not alone during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for considering a donation and for sharing this fundraiser with others who may want to help
_ _ _