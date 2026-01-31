Fund Established to Help Family

A fund has been established to help a Dickinson County family who lost their two-year-old son in a fire that destroyed their home.

On January 26th at approximately 5:48 in the evening,, first responders were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1500 block of 1400 Avenue in rural Dickinson County. The residence was fully engulfed when firefighters and deputies arrived.

Upon arrival Deputies were advised a two-year-old male was unaccounted for and may be inside the residence. After the fire was brought under control by firefighters, the two-year-old male victim was located deceased inside of the residence.