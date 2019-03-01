From The Chiefs’ Super Bowl to College Hoops, Ks Sportscaster Retires after 62 Years

It ended a 62-year career, one that had him announcing everything from the Kansas City Chiefs’ only Super Bowl win to KU basketball to Cincinnati Reds games. But Hedrick is just as well-known as a professor, teaching budding sportscasters about the business.

“My dad was a Methodist preacher. But he was a type of guy who taught at Boston University, School of Theology,” Hedrick said, adding “My mother was a music teacher, so that’s in my blood.”

One of Hedrick’s students at the University of Kansas in the late 1970s was Kevin Harlan, who called the play-by-play for this year’s Super Bowl on the Westwood One Radio Network. Harlan grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where his father, Bob, was a front office executive with the Green Bay Packers.

While in high school, Harlan knew he wanted to go to somewhere he could be groomed in broadcasting.

“My dad ran into (former sportscaster) Gary Bender at Soldier Field in Chicago and Gary Bender is a Kansas graduate,” Harlan recalled. “He (Bender) said, ‘Before he looks at Notre Dame or visits Wisconsin, have him call this guy named Tom Hedrick.’”

A long way from Green Bay, Hedrick took Harlan under his wing and made him feel welcome — “like I was his own son,” Harlan said.

“But (Hedrick) was not afraid to share critiques with me either. He’d hear what I had done and would say, ‘I think I would look at this a little bit, or I’d try to work on that a little bit.’ Which is what I wanted, I had to have it,” Harlan added.