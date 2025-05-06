From Salina Dancer to Chiefs Cheerleader

She started dancing in Salina when she was just a toddler. When she got a little older she began competitive dance. In high school she was the captain of the Salina South Peppers Dance Team. After high school she became a Golden Girl on the Johnson County Community College Dance Team, where she just finished her sophomore year. As of this week, Vannetta Johnson is a Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader.

The Chiefs announced the 2025 cheer squad Tuesday afternoon, and Vanetta is among those who will be on the sidelines cheering on the Chiefs, and on the field entertaining the fans, for the upcoming 2025 season.

Vannetta’s mother Rhonda tells KSAL News she started dancing at Dance Elite when she was just two-years-old. Once she started dancing she didn’t stop. Vannetta started competing at eight-years-old with Prestige Dance Studio. She also competed with Revolution School of Dance.

While attending Salina South High, Vannetta was a Pepper, with her “awesome forever coach Rhonda Lagroon”.

After high school Vannetta became a Golden Girl Johnson County Community College.

Now Vannetta’s living her dream, as a cheerleader for the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Rhonda says “we are all so proud of her. She worked so hard to make the team!”

Photo via Kansas City Chiefs