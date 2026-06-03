From Roommates to Running Mates

Kansas State University Salina students have chosen new leadership for the upcoming academic year, selecting a duo with extensive experience in the Student Government Association, or SGA.

Nakiya Woodley, junior in mechanical engineering technology, El Paso, Texas, and Elaina Schmidt, a junior double-majoring in aviation management and professional pilot, Junction City; have been elected by the student body as the SGA president and vice president, respectively, for the next academic year.

Woodley’s campus leadership experience includes serving as a senator in SGA this past year and as the mechanical engineering technology liaison, representing other students in that degree. Schmidt was the community service coordinator in SGA over the past academic year.

While both Woodley and Schmidt have excelled in becoming involved on campus, their connection runs deeper than running for and winning a student-body election.

The duo started out as roommates in the same residence hall, and over time, developed a friendship built on respect and communication. The duo plans to put their skills to use as leaders on campus and major supporters of the K-State Salina student population.

“One of our biggest goals for next year is improving communication between students, organizations and administration so students feel more informed and involved,” said Woodley. “Elaina and I want to continue improving representation for all students, especially engineering students, veterans and students in technical programs, to feel better connected to campus. Overall, I want students to feel like their voices matter and that SGA is approachable and supportive.”

From the Lone Star State to the Little Apple to the Smoky Hills

Woodley began her college journey at the K-State Manhattan campus before changing majors, which landed her at the Salina campus. While she enjoyed her time in Manhattan, Woodley says she quickly realized that the environment in Salina would be a better fit for her and her career goals.

As a fourth grader, Woodley became interested in robotics, specifically building and understanding the mechanics behind machines. Now, Woodley hopes to make a career out of her hobby.

“After graduation, I hope to go into manufacturing engineering with an emphasis on research and development,” Woodley said. “I really enjoy improving processes, solving problems and finding ways to make systems and designs work better. I also want to continue volunteering with FIRST Robotics because it played such a big role in helping me get into engineering in the first place. Being able to mentor students and give back to a program that helped shape me is something that is important to me.”

Much of Woodley’s growth and self-discovery has shaped who she is today. While people might notice the leadership positions and her involvement on campus, they might not always see the effort Woodley puts into solving issues across all aspects of her life.

She notes that there have been times when she has questioned herself and ultimately decided to change directions from a previous plan. In those times of uncertainty, Woodley discovered that leadership isn’t always about being perfect or meeting people’s expectations. Rather, it’s about taking those imperfect experiences, learning from them, being genuine and continuing to grow.

Woodley has learned a lot about leadership from both of her parents, with her father being active-duty military and stationed around the country before retiring in 2017 and settling in Parkville, Missouri. Her mother, who had the primary role in raising the rest of Woodley’s family, also found the time to manage a business.

Watching her mother’s hard work instilled many of the values that Woodley uses to this day. She learned that nothing improves when people are unwilling to take responsibility and put action behind their words.

“The biggest values that guide my decision-making are honesty, accountability, empathy and growth,” Woodley said. “I think leadership is about listening to people, being honest even when conversations are difficult, and actually following through on what you say you are going to do. I also try to approach situations with understanding because every student has different experiences and perspectives.”

Woodley was honored earlier this year with the Barbara Jordan Award and Outstanding Junior of the Year awards for the Big 12 Black Student Government .

An obvious choice for the future

For Schmidt, what started out as a joke between friends has blossomed into an obsession and career path with limitless potential.

While trying to figure out what interests she had that could be turned into a career with a friend, Schmidt unlocked an idea.

“Thinking about being a pilot started almost as a joke,” said Schmidt. “My best friend had told me I just wasn’t meant to be a plumber — my current career fixation at the time — and I disagreed, of course, but as a joke I said, ‘Well what do you think I should be? A pilot?’ She said, ‘Yes, why not?’ That started a new obsession with everything pilot related, and by the end of my junior year in high school, I was set on the career and of course K-State.”

She says that the K-State Salina campus was the clear choice for her and her future.

“When I started seriously considering aviation as a degree path, K-State Salina came up consistently both financially and opportunity-wise with the mountain flying, the competitive teams offered here, like Air Race Classic and Flight Team, and the many other opportunities that students here are awarded,” Schmidt said. “I had been a K-Stater all my life; both my parents went to K-State, and a few grandparents. I think one of my first outfits was even a purple Wildcat onesie, so it kind of came together perfectly.”

For the better part of her life, Schmidt has prided herself on being involved and developing into a leader. She was involved in various clubs, including the Technology Student Association and National Honors Society, while at Junction City High School. She had also held just about every leadership position in 4-H. By the time she arrived at K-State Salina, Schmidt felt she needed to continue to uphold those values as part of her identity at her new home.

Schmidt started by joining some of the many club offerings at K-State Salina. From there, she became involved with SGA and eventually served as the Service Coordinator for the campus student-led organization.

Schmidt says that much of her drive was instilled in her by her parents.

“Both of my parents are the reason I was involved in so many clubs and organizations from a young age,” said Schmidt. “I definitely have them to thank for where I’m at now. My dad has been especially influential in my life — he’s always down for a good conversation and provides balanced support for my goals.”

After graduation, Schmidt hopes to continue her career in aviation in an area where she is passionate. Right now, the environmental side of the industry is growing, and she sees potential in firefighting or in air medicine. And while those options remain open, Schmidt also sees an opportunity to continue to help others in the aviation industry by teaching and mentoring the next generation of pilots.

Earlier this year, Schmidt organized a meal packaging challenge , where she and other K-State Salina students, faculty and staff volunteered to pack 8,000 meals in one hour as a part of the Outreach Program’s Packing with a Purpose challenge. Those meals were then distributed to organizations that help those in need in Saline County.

“I want to create growth through new possibilities, new resources and better processes,” Schmidt said. “But I also want consistent stability. In terms of student government, for the students, I think of stability because it means safe; a safe place for students to get those resources and possibilities, not everything changing in a way that creates confusion and uncertainty. Ultimately, I hope my decisions show a balance of those two values.”