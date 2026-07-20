Business Leaders Clarify Intent

A group of Salina business leaders are clarifying the intent of a letter they sent to Salina City Commissioners back in January during the search for a new Salina City Manager. The group says “The letter has been characterized as opposition to Jacob Wood becoming City Manager. That does not reflect what we intended or what the letter said.” They went on to say “the Commission selected Jacob Wood. We respect that decision, support him in his role, and appreciate the work required of the City Manager, the Commission, and City employees as they address the matters facing Salina.”

Here is the full statement from the group:

We are several of the business and non-profit leaders who signed the January 15th, 2025 letter to the Salina City Commission regarding the selection of a new City Manager. We do not speak for every original signer, but we would like to clarify our intent. Due to timing and availability, we have not been able to secure every original signer’s permission before our request to be published.

The letter has been characterized as opposition to Jacob Wood becoming City Manager. That does not reflect what we intended or what the letter said.

Our letter asked the Commission to consider fresh perspectives, new ideas, and specific leadership qualities during the selection process. It applied those expectations to all final candidates, whether internal or external. We were prepared to respect and support the Commission’s selection, whether the person selected was Jacob Wood or another candidate.

The Commission selected Jacob Wood. We respect that decision, support him in his role, and appreciate the work required of the City Manager, the Commission, and City employees as they address the matters facing Salina.

Our support for City leadership does not mean we expect perfection, nor does it mean citizens should stop asking questions. Residents affected by water-service concerns, severe weather, animal shelter issues, legal disputes, or other City matters have experienced inconvenience, frustration, and hardship. Their concerns deserve to be heard, answered when information is available, and addressed through appropriate action.

At the same time, City leadership has been required to manage several legal, operational, weather-related, and infrastructure matters at once. The timing and causes of these matters vary, and responsibility does not necessarily rest with the same people who are now charged with addressing them. Many solutions require investigation, funding, coordination, and time. We respect the work being done, while continuing to expect clear communication, accountability, and measurable progress.

Community problem-solving is a shared responsibility. Elected officials and City employees must listen and respond. Community leaders, news organizations, and residents should raise concerns responsibly and distinguish between questions, verified information, and conclusions. Speculation should not be presented as fact, and disagreement should not become personal.

Civil servants deserve respect. Citizens deserve respect. Those principles are not in conflict.

We can support our City leadership while expecting accountability. We can support the right of citizens to ask direct questions without treating public employees as opponents. We can disagree without assigning motives or attacking character.

The January 15th letter was not an effort to prevent Jacob Wood from becoming City Manager. It was a request for a thoughtful selection process and leadership focused on Salina’s future. We stand behind that purpose, respect the Commission’s selection, support Jacob Wood in his role, and support the citizens whose concerns still need to be resolved.

Salina will make more progress through accurate information, patience, accountability, and cooperation than through personal attacks or division.

Let’s be respectful, listen to one another, and work together to solve the problems facing our community.

Sincerely,

The undersigned, each of whom signed the January 15th, 2025 letter to the Salina City Commission