K-State Announces 2026-27 Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Image courtesy of K-State Athletics

Nine home games at Bramlage Coliseum, including a visit from BIG EAST foe Creighton, highlight the non-conference schedule for first-year head coach Casey Alexander and his Kansas State men’s basketball team in 2026-27.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season went on sale June 16. Fans who had season tickets for the 2025-26 season have until Friday, July 31 to renew their tickets with season ticket prices remaining unchanged.

In addition to its nine home games, K-State will play locally at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Friday, Dec. 11 in the 14th Wildcat Classic. Season ticket holders can request discounted tickets for the Wildcat Classic during the renewal process or after purchasing new seats. Public tickets will go on sale through the K-State Ticket Office this fall.

K-State will open its 123rd season of men’s basketball with the second of six straight home games, as the Wildcats face South Dakota State on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The contest with the Jackrabbits will be followed by matchups against Cal State Northridge on Friday, Nov. 6, Creighton on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Montana on Monday, Nov. 16 and Campbell on Friday, Nov. 20.

The season-opening homestand will begin on Friday, Oct. 23 with an exhibition against Missouri.

In all, the Wildcats will play 19 home games in 2026-27, including visits by NCAA Tournament participants Arizona, Houston, Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech. K-State previously announced its participation in the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas, Nov. 24-27. The Wildcats will face Gonzaga in the opener on Tuesday, Nov. 24 before playing either Alabama or Big 12 foe Baylor on Thursday, Nov. 26. A third game will be played on Friday, Nov. 27. K-State will conclude a home-and-home series with Seton Hall on Friday, Dec. 4 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Last season, the Pirates earned a 78-67 win at Bramlage Coliseum. Following the trip to New Jersey, the Wildcats will play five straight games at home venues beginning with a visit from IU-Indy on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Bramlage Coliseum. After the Wildcat Classic on Dec. 11, the team finishes non-conference play with home games vs. Little Rock on Friday, Dec. 18, Lindenwood on Monday, Dec. 21 and Omaha on Monday, Dec. 28. The Big 12 portion of the 2026-27 men’s basketball schedule will be released when it becomes official. The Wildcats will host home games with national runner-up Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech.