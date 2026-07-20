K-State Announces 2026-27 Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Image courtesy of K-State Athletics
Nine home games at Bramlage Coliseum, including a visit from BIG EAST foe Creighton, highlight the non-conference schedule for first-year head coach Casey Alexander and his Kansas State men’s basketball team in 2026-27.
Season tickets for the 2026-27 season went on sale June 16. Fans who had season tickets for the 2025-26 season have until Friday, July 31 to renew their tickets with season ticket prices remaining unchanged.
In addition to its nine home games, K-State will play locally at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Friday, Dec. 11 in the 14th Wildcat Classic. Season ticket holders can request discounted tickets for the Wildcat Classic during the renewal process or after purchasing new seats. Public tickets will go on sale through the K-State Ticket Office this fall.
K-State will open its 123rd season of men’s basketball with the second of six straight home games, as the Wildcats face South Dakota State on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The contest with the Jackrabbits will be followed by matchups against Cal State Northridge on Friday, Nov. 6, Creighton on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Montana on Monday, Nov. 16 and Campbell on Friday, Nov. 20.
The season-opening homestand will begin on Friday, Oct. 23 with an exhibition against Missouri.
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Friday
|Oct. 23
|MISSOURI (Exhibition)
|Tuesday
|Nov. 3
|SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
|Friday
|Nov. 6
|CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE
|Tuesday
|Nov. 10
|CREIGHTON
|Monday
|Nov. 16
|MONTANA
|Friday
|Nov. 20
|CAMPBELL
|Tuesday
|Nov. 24
|vs. Gonzaga^
|Thursday
|Nov. 26
|vs. Alabama/Baylor^
|Friday
|Nov. 27
|vs. TBD
|Saturday
|Nov. 28
|Championship Game
|Friday
|Dec. 4
|at Seton Hall
|Tuesday
|Dec. 8
|IU-INDY
|Friday
|Dec. 11
|vs. WICHITA STATE#
|Friday
|Dec. 18
|LITTLE ROCK
|Monday
|Dec. 21
|LINDENWOOD
|Monday
|Dec. 28
|OMAHA