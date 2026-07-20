Salina City Commissioner Resigns

Salina City Commissioner and Vice Mayor Jerry Ivey is stepping down.

Ivey, who still has about a year and a half left on his term, announced his resignation Monday afternoon. It is effective this Friday, July 24th.

Ivey tells KSAL News it was a difficult decision and one he made in the best interest of his family. “I love Salina and I love being a commissioner, but I love my family more,” he said.

Ivey said he is proud of his time on the commission, including progress in solving housing issues and in public safety. He specifically cited the Magnolia Village apartment project, and the new Fire Station #4 as things he is proud of. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in moving the city forward,” he said.

Ivey was first elected to a four-year term in November of 2023, and began serving on the city commission in January of 2024.