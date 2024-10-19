Fright Night at Garage next Saturday

The sound of a finely tuned engine may soon be drowned out by a few screams – as The Garage Automotive Museum hosts a “Fright Night” on Saturday, October 26th from 8pm to 10pm.

Education Director Matthew Tyler Delano Miller-Wells joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to talk about their newest car collection on display, “Oddities” and promote a spooky event next weekend.

Miller-Wells added the event is family friendly and another fun way to support the Garage Automotive Museum.

Photos courtesy The Garage Automotive Museum