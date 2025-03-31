Students Earn Library Scholarships

The Friends of the Salina Public Library, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sponsoring and supplementing Salina Public Library’s programs and events, is proud to award college scholarships to two high school seniors who have volunteered in the library’s Youth Services department and the Friends’ used book sales.

The scholarships are named in honor of Joe McKenzie, former Library Director, who retired in 2017 after 40 years of service.

The 2025 Joe McKenzie Youth Scholarship recipients are:

Jasmine Kassem – awarded a $1,500 scholarship. Jasmine is a senior at Salina Central High School, where she serves as Student Body Vice President and National Honor Society Secretary. She is also active in the Salina Central Band, a Link Leader, and President of the French Club. Jasmine plans to attend Tulane University to major in Business Management. She is the daughter of Chad and Lydia Kassem.

Dennette Gent – awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Dennette is a senior at Ell-Saline High School and a member of the National Honor Society. She is also involved in the Salina Youth Symphony. She plans to attend McPherson College, majoring in Biology with a minor in Music. Her parents are Dennis and Darla Gent.

The Friends of the Library commend these outstanding students for their dedication to academics, extracurricular activities, and community service. To learn more about the Friends of the Library, visit salinapubliclibrary.org/friends.