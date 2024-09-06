FRIDAY NIGHT BROADCAST SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL GAMEDAY

Coverage begins: 6:00 PM

Preview all the biggest games in the area, complete with game breakdowns from broadcasters. Plus, take a look at the latest rankings in all classes in Kansas High School Football, and get all the best information to kickoff your Friday night!

Broadcast team: Michael St. John hosts

THE 55TH ANNUAL MAYOR’S CUP

Salina South at Salina Central

Coverage begins: 6:40 PM

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

Broadcast team: Meridian Media Sports Director Jackson Schneider, and Color Analysts Dan Flemming & Collin Crowder

Listen on: 1150 AM KSAL / 106.7 FM / Y 93.7 FM / Listen online HERE.

Free live video HERE from Hudl Fan.

Ell-Saline vs. Hanover

Coverage begins: 6:45 PM

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

Broadcast team: Todd Senecal & Jacob Simpson

Listen on: FM 104.9 / Listen online HERE.

Abilene at Clay Center

Coverage begins: 6:45 PM

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

Broadcast team: Trent Sanchez & Ron Preston

Listen on: 1560 KABI-AM / Listen online HERE.

WHEAT STATE SCOREBOARD SHOW

Coverage begins: 10:00 PM

Recap all the biggest games in the area, complete with post game recaps from broadcasters all across the state! With reports from Topeka to Garden City, and many cities in between, the Wheat State Scoreboard Show is your number one spot to hear about all the action Friday night!

Broadcast team: Michael St. John hosts