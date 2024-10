Lower temperatures are moving into the Sunflower State, prompting a Freeze Warning from the National Weather Service for Wednesday from 1am to 9am.

Frost and freezing conditions have gardeners picking some tomatoes and covering others. Kansas State Extension Agent Jason Graves joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says go ahead and pick it if the color is turning.

For answers on all things in your garden or landscape – contact the agents at Kansas State. www.centralkansas.k-state.edu