Free Webinar to Help HR Pros

A new presidential administration in Washington D.C. has business leaders wondering what changes to expect in the years ahead. Syndeo, a Wichita-based outsourced human resources provider, is sponsoring a Zoom event this week for HR professionals.

Zoom link is: <https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yJbnfS5vSUuix5YWlfn5Zg>

Join Director of Human Resources Connor Cross and Director of Sales Mike Metz for a webinar on Tuesday, February 23 at noon and Thursday, February 25 at 3pm as they discuss what employers should be watching out for and outline anticipated changes that the Joe Biden administration may bring for the HR requirements of small- and medium-sized businesses.

Metz tells KSAL News that both free, online events will last about 45-minutes with some time set aside for a Q & A round with the participants.

Mike and Connor will focus on the following main areas of interest: Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting. Unemployment benefits. Paid leave requirements. Employer compliance with Occupational Health and Safety Administration standards and regulations. The session is designed to be interactive, so questions are encouraged during the Zoom meeting.