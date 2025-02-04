Free Tax Preperation Program Begins

The Salina Area United Way’s popular free tax preparation program began this week. There was a line waiting outside for the doors to open Monday morning.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) program provides free tax preparation services for qualifying individuals and families. The program began on Monday of this week and will run through Wednesday, March 26th.

The VITA program is designed to help individuals and families with low-to-moderate incomes file their taxes accurately and on time while ensuring they receive the credits and refunds they are entitled to. The service is offered, free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers.

Intake forms will be available as early as Friday, January 31st on 113 N 7th St., from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. All intakes and scheduling of appointments are first come, first serve, available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Final intake deadline will close on March 26th at 1:00 pm. After that date, no new tax return clients will be accepted.

For more information about the VITA program or to learn about other services provided by the Salina Area United Way, visit https://www.unitedwaysalina.org/vita-program or call 785-827-1312.