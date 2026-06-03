Harvest Farmers Market Expands via SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks

Fresh, locally grown food is becoming more accessible for Salina and Saline County families. Shoppers can use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at the market and participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program at the Salina Harvest Farmers Market.

The Salina Harvest Farmers Market is every Tuesday from 4-7 P.M. in the Emmanuel Church parking lot at 1325 E. Cloud Street.

Double Up Food Bucks help families stretch their grocery budgets while supporting local farmers. Through the program, shoppers using SNAP benefits can receive a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $25 per day, to purchase additional fresh fruits and vegetables.

Using the program at the Harvest Farmers Market is simple:

Visit the SNAP/Double Up Food Bucks booth at the Salina Harvest Farmers Market.

Use your EBT card to purchase SNAP tokens that can be spent on SNAP-eligible foods at participating vendors.

Receive a matching amount in Double Up Food Bucks tokens to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

Double Up Food Bucks Heartland is a program of the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) and is made possible through partnerships with farmers’ markets, grocery stores, community organizations, and supporters working together to increase access to healthy foods. The program is supported through funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP), along with state, local, and private partners.

Locally, the program is supported by Local Food Works Foundation, which helps connect Saline County residents with opportunities to access fresh, healthy, and locally grown foods while strengthening the local food system.

“This program is about more than increasing access to healthy food; it strengthens our entire local food system,” said Meagan Rico, Board Vice President for Local Food Works Foundation and Vice Chair for Saline County Food Action Community Team. “Families are able to bring home more fresh, nutritious foods while their dollars support the local farmers and producers who help feed our community.”

SNAP tokens may be used for eligible food items such as fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products, breads, and other qualifying foods. Double Up Food Bucks tokens are used specifically for fresh fruits and vegetables.

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For more information about the Double Up Food Bucks program, visit doubleupheartland.org.