Downtown Ready For June First Friday

The June edition of First Friday will take over downtown Salina this Friday.

First Friday goes live this Friday from 7 – 9. There will be live music outside, shops open late, local art on display, and all the downtown vibes you love.

There will be artist receptions at several locations, and many businesses will stay open late.

Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat will have Mattson & Weaver playing out front on the sidewalk from 5 to 7.

Red Fern Booksellers will host singer and guitarist Don Wagner, artist Mark Pack, and as always Canyon Cocktails will be serving the drinks.

On stage in Campbell Plaza Across the Pond will perform.

On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.