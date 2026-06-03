Half-Staff Flags to Honor Fallen Firefighter

Flags will fly at half-staff across Kansas to honor a firefighter and paramedic who died in the line of duty.

Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday directed flags throughout the State of Kansas be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Thursday, June 4, 2026, in honor of Ford County firefighter and paramedic William Cory “Liam” Price, who died in the line of duty.

Price passed away on April 19th after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. Firefighter/Paramedic Price has served with the department and the citizens of Ford County with loyalty and dedication since September of 2018.

“William Cory “Liam” Price’s commitment to serving Kansans as a firefighter and paramedic in communities across our state will not be forgotten,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this unimaginable time.”