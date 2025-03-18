Free Tax Preparation Program Winding Down

The Salina Area United Way’s popular free tax preparation program which began in February is winding down. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program runs through April 2nd.

The VITA program is designed to help individuals and families with low-to-moderate incomes file their taxes accurately and on time while ensuring they receive the credits and refunds they are entitled to. The service is offered, free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers.

According to the United Way, they are able to assist individuals who make $60K or less a year with basic taxes. The intake process is first come first serve. Individuals can come to the office at 113 N Santa Fe to get an intake form.

VITA Intake is only open on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday from 9:00 am – 1:00pm.

Intake includes filling out an intake paperwork, turning in all tax related documents, getting copies of you photo ID and social security information, and if you get a return and want it direct deposited – bank information. Then they schedule them a time to meet with volunteer, IRS Certified professional at a later date/time.

They have about 10 volunteers who help run the program along with some KWU finance students. All are IRS certified.

As of last week, we have assisted 556 individuals in processing their income taxes.

_ _ _

For more information about the VITA program or to learn about other services provided by the Salina Area United Way, visit https://www.unitedwaysalina.org/vita-program or call 785-827-1312.